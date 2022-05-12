Eskom urges public to use electricity sparingly

Share this article

Eskom has reiterated a call for the public to use electricity sparingly during peak hours by switching off non-essential items.

It follows Wednesday’s implementation of Stage 2 rolling blackouts, which ended at 10pm. Eskom has apologised to the public for the recent power cuts – saying management is working on resolving the issues faced by the utility.

Eskom’s Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says “The onset of winter has seen increased demand and this will lead to capacity constraints throughout the winter period, particularly during the evening and morning peaks. Unfortunately, this would generally require the implementation of loadshedding (rolling blackouts) during the evening peaks. Eskom would like to remind the public that loadshedding (rolling blackouts) is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

Meanwhile, Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter has apologised to the public for the recent rolling blackouts – saying top management are working on resolving the issues faced by the power utility.

De Ruyter was speaking during a media briefing. He says, “What we have been trying to do is minimise the impact on national life by restricting the hours during which loadshedding (rolling blackouts) is implemented. Nonetheless, we fully appreciate that loadshedding (rolling blackouts) remains a huge inconvenience and we therefore again would like to extend our apologies. I can give you the assurance that my executives and I are seized with the matter and we are working hard to resolve the issues that are outstanding.”

Eskom has been implementing Stage 2 power cuts from Monday between five o’clock in the afternoon and 10 o’clock at night.

