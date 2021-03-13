Eskom warns loadshedding may continue into next week

Share this article

















Eskom has continued with stage 2 load shedding this weekend which was expected to last until 11 pm on Sunday.

The utility extended the rotational power cuts on Friday night as it battled to keep the lights on due to breakdowns.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said there was a possibility that load shedding would continue in the coming week.

“There is a high probability that load shedding may continue into the coming week. We currently have just over 7,000 megawatts of capacity on planned maintenance, while another 11,000 megawatts of capacity is unavailable.”