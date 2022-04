LOCAL

Eskom says it is still on track to suspend load-shedding at 5 am on Friday morning, however, there is a possibility of more blackouts next week.

The power utility’s spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, says the planned suspension of load-shedding is due, in part, to the lower demand expected over the long weekend.

Hays over the past 24 hours, a unit each at the Kusile and Kendal power stations in Mpumalanga tripped, but the Kusile unit has returned to service this morning.