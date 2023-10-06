Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Eskom’s CEO will be named soon: Gordhan

Local, NewsNo Comments
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told Bloomberg News that Eskom will have a new CEO before the end of this year.

Gordhan told the news agency that finding a suitable candidate with the right capabilities is a big challenge.

The minister also labelled reports that he rejected some candidates for the Eskom CEO position as rumours.

He says the Eskom CEO will be named soon.

Governance issues 

News reports that Gordhan rejected the name put forward by the Eskom board to replace de Ruyter as CEO are once raising the complex governance issues relating to the appointment of senior management at state-owned enterprises.

That’s according to Professor Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in South Africa.

Source: SABC News


