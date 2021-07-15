Eswatini citizens raise concern over shortage of fuel

Share this article

















Eswatini citizens have raised concerns over the shortage of fuel in the country. This comes after a series of violent protests that began three weeks ago in the kingdom.

Some businesses have remained closed despite government’s call for them to open.

Eswatini former Senator Walter Bennet says the ongoing unrest in South Africa has worsened the situation.

Bennet says what is happening in South Africa is directly affecting Eswatini in terms of economic development.

“I would want to clear sympathise with the business community and the citizen of our neighbouring the republic and hopeful this issues be resolved to everybody’s satisfaction , in my country we having queues for fuel and everything we have just heard that in South African one of the refineries has now been called up an impossibility closed.”

In the video below, a group of protesters blocked eSwatini borders in Mpumalanga:



Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community, SADC, is sending a follow-up fact-finding team to Eswatini to engage all stakeholders.

The Organ on Politics, Defence and Security caught major flack after the first mission earlier this month saw engagements with only government and the Royal Family.

At least 30 people have died since violent pro-democracy protests in the Kingdom flared up a few weeks ago.

SADC’s Organ on Politics had sent a team on July 4th to Mbabane but failed to meet with the pro-democracy leaders and politicians. This move was heavily criticised by activists.

The second mission will be in the Kingdom from 15 – 22 July. It has been tasked with analysing the political and security situation of the country with a view to support the nation reach a durable solution.

In the video below it is reported that SADC did not come to Eswatini on a fact-finding mission:

Source: SABC