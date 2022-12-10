EU envoys boycott Western Wall tour

Share this article

Ambassadors of four European Union (EU) countries on Friday boycotted a tour to the Western Wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque led by Israeli Envoy to the US Gilad Erdan, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the Western Wall Heritage Fund, the activity was organised for a number of countries: “As part of an informational tour. The ambassadors of several countries toured the new route through the tunnels of the Western Wall.”

It claimed that the tour aimed to explain the alleged: “Connection of the Jewish people to their country and get to know the history and the present.”

Itamar Eichner, the diplomatic correspondent for Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that the EU had ordered the ambassadors of its member states not to take part in the tour led by Erdan: “The EU ordered at the last minute the ambassadors of three European countries to the United Nations – Italy, Slovenia and Romania – to boycott the tour of the Western Wall. The ambassador of Moldova also joined the boycott.”

Commenting on this, Erdan responded: “The visit of the ambassadors that I lead to Israel is part of my war at the UN to expose the lies of the Palestinians and their attempt to erase the thousand-year-old connection between us and Jerusalem.”

He added: “Unfortunately, four European countries made a cowardly decision motivated by political considerations. This shameful decision only strengthens the struggle to reveal our truth.”

Haaretz reported that the ambassadors of Romania, Italy, Slovenia and Moldova did not join the tour due to European concerns regarding the status of Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem’s Old City.

Source: Middle East Monitor