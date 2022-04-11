EU slams Israel’s killing of Palestinian woman in Bethlehem

Share this article

The European Union yesterday expressed its shock after Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian woman near the occupied city of Bethlehem.

The EU said in a statement that it was “horrified” by Israeli act, sending it’s “deepest condolences” to the deceased’s family.

“Such excessive use of lethal force against an unarmed civilian is unacceptable,” the union stressed, calling for a “swift investigation” into the killing, while “bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Occupation soldiers at a checkpoint near Bethlehem’s western village of Husan shot 45-year-old Ghada Ibrahim Al-Sabatin at close range. The mother of six children was reported to have been wounded and bled to death.

Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by illegal Israeli settlers and security officers in the West Bank.

Source: Middle East Monitor