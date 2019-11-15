Expansion of paid parking in CT open for public comment

Share this article

















To the dismay of many Capetonians, it seems that drivers in the city could soon end up paying more, and more often, for parking in the city. The new proposal, open for public commentary until 13 December 2019, was developed by local government in response to requests from communities such as Camps Bay and Muizenberg which asked that parking be more formalised and regulated.

Residents, businesses and related stakeholders in the areas which submitted requests to government have all noted the unpleasant and stressful presence that unofficial car guards often impose on drivers – particularly women – in popular areas. As a result, the City is looking at ways to improve safety, security and efficiency in parking areas throughout the Mother City by establishing a more structured and formalised parking plan.

“We’ve been requested by business and civic associations as well as users in the area around Camps Bay and Muizenberg that we find a mechanism to manage the illegal car guards who are intimidating users. They feel they’d rather have the City managing those spaces,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Alderman Felicity Purchase. “It’s an opportunity to regulate the car guard system…it’s an opportunity to empower people in a formal, regulated way. We’ve got clearance checks on these people and also give them an opportunity to improve their way of life.”

Explaining the City’s reasoning, Purchase mentioned the abuse that car guards often hurl at drivers in the city, especially in popular tourist areas or where there’s a perceived lack of law enforcement.

The revenue gained from the City’s increased regulation will go toward the City’s public transport system, Purchase said.

According to reports by Cape Town ETC, public opinion and suggestions can be expressed in the following ways:

Via email: info@capetown.gov.za

Handwritten: delivered to any library or subcouncil office within your area

Alternatively, you can visit: www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay and select the topic you’d like to engage on.

Click on the direct link for comment, below:

CLICK HERE TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE RELATED ONLINE “HAVE YOUR SAY” PAGE

