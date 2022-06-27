Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Experts investigate deaths of 21 young people at EC tavern

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed a team of experts to investigate the circumstances behind the deaths of the 21 young people who died at a tavern in Scenery Park in East London.

Cele could not hold back his tears after seeing the bodies of the deceased. He says he has reliably been informed that there is no natural death among the dead.

Residents in the area are calling for the establishment to be shut down as they claim that it is profit-driven and does not have the interest of the patrons at heart.

“The scene I have seen here inside … it takes … it doesn’t matter what kind of a heart you have first the sight of those bodies sleeping (sic) there but when you look at their faces you realise that you are dealing with kids, you have heard the story that they are young but when you see them you realise it’s a disaster.”

Cele added that the team will report to him on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the tavern owner, Siyakhangela Ndevu has committed to working with law enforcement agencies to get to the bottom of the matter.

A member of the community says, “As a businessman, l didn’t think this would happen. My apologies to the affected families. Let’s allow the police to do their work.”

Video: Cele describes the Eastern Cape tavern deaths as a disaster – youngest victim was only 13-years-old:

Source: SABC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.