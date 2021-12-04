Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Experts note increase in influenza cases in SA

Experts say there is an unprecedented number of people getting sick with the flu, for this time of the year.

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) Epidemiologist, Dr Sibongile Walaza says that since the beginning of November, they’ve seen an increase in influenza cases.

“It’s a combination of things, we’ve been using precautions to prevent against COVID-19, but there might be some relaxation in that people maybe they’re vaccinated, so they’re using less of those. The other thing is that we’ve not had circulation for the past 2 years, so it’s possible that we’ve got quite a number of people who are now susceptible because of lack of immunity,” says Walaza.

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 3 million mark with 16 055 new cases reported in the past 24-hours. Accumulative cases now stand at 3 004 203. This increase represents a 24.3% positivity rate. 

The country’s COVID-19 related deaths now stand at 89 944, with 25 new related fatalities reported Friday.

Source: SABC News


