Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be punished’, says Motsoaledi

Motsoaledi said on September 1 the team wrote to him to inform him they had developed a plan on how the work was going to be carried out and that they received 4,000 visa applications and 6,000 for the waiver.

“Looking at what is still coming and the amount of work, they advised me it would be better to give an extension of six months until June 30 2023 because there is no way they will be finished by December 2022.

“I acceded to that advice immediately the following day and issued the directive issued on September 2. This directive is exactly the same as the one I issued on December 29 2021. I had to issue it again so there is no legal confusion.”

On the legal issues facing the department, Motsoaledi told MPs organisations and forums representing ZEP holders had taken the department to court regarding the permits.

“The court case has to do with the directive I issued on December 29 2021. The first is the African Amity and Zimbabwean Permit Holders Association. Then we have the Zimbabwean Diaspora Association NPC, the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in SA as an intervening party. We also have the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation.”

He said the court case is to be heard in October.

“We are not running away from the court case. We have written to the Pretoria high court in view of this extension. Certain papers have been required from us, new affidavits need to be written and we believe the dates that have been agreed will no longer be possible.”

He said government was not targeting Zimbabweans.

“I know people say we are only targeting Zimbabweans, but the Basotho permit is expiring at the end of December 2023. The Zimbabwean permits expired in December 2021. This is because they were issued at different times.”

Source: TimesLIVE