Explore Cape Town’s Heritage with the ironic Slave Route Challenge

By Ragheema Mclean

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and mark your calendar for an unforgettable experience as the 12th Annual Slave Route Challenge returns on the 26 May 2024.

This unique race isn’t just about covering distance; it’s a journey through history and heritage, paying homage to those who shaped Cape Town’s narrative.

President of Brimstone Itheko Athletics Club, Zarina Meyer Brewer said the initial vision for the race was to showcase Cape Town’s cultural tapestry to the world.

She added, “We wanted to show other parts of the country and the world what Cape Town is all about and how we can come together for an event where health and fitness are the main focus.”

With distance options catering to all levels, from half marathons to leisurely 5km fun runs, Brewer notes that there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Slave Route Challenge takes you from The City Hall through District 6, Gardens, Company Gardens, Wale Street, BoKaap, Sea Point (Cape Town Stadium), Green Point (Fort Wynyard), CBD and back down Darling Street into the Castle of Good Hope and the finish on the Grand Parade.

As participants make their way through these historic streets, they’ll encounter sites that tell the stories of resilience and struggle, from the haunting Whipping Post to the Slave Tree Plaque.

“I think the thing that has stood out for everyone participating in the race is the infamous ‘Koesister Hill’ once you’ve made it on top there’s a reward of a lovely Koesister on top of the hill.” “When we started this event, we received so many comments from people not being aware of the cultural sites in Cape Town. So, the race has really helped with educating people on the historical and cultural benefits of so many places in the city.”

Brewer explained, “What is nice about our races is that all our races start with the firing of a cannon from the Castle.”

For individuals interested in participating tickets are available on webtickets.co.za or via the slaveroute.co.za website, ranging from R50 to R190, depending on the chosen race.

