Explosion rocks Iranian tanker near Saudi port city of Jeddah, oil spilling into Red Sea – reports

A tanker belonging to Iran’s government-owned oil corporation has reportedly been hit by a blast and caught fire in the Red Sea, 60 miles from Saudi Arabian shores. The incident is treated as a “terrorist act,” local media say.

The vessel, operated by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), has been sailing through the Red Sea when the explosion occurred, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency. The blast was powerful enough to damage two of its reservoirs, leading to an oil spill in the area.