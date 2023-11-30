Extinction Rebellion Cape Town Holds Annual Remembrance Day for Lost Species Ceremony

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Extinction Rebellion Cape Town will be hosting its annual Remembrance Day for lost species ceremony today, from 6 pm until 7 pm at the St James Tidal Pool, Main Road, St James, Cape Town. The environmental movement aims to honor the species lost throughout the year, emphasizing the need to collectively grieve and renew the commitment to the remaining species.

Extinction Rebellion Cape Town, spokesperson, Jacqui Tooke expressed the purpose of the ceremony, stating, “At this ceremony, we will share our collective grief and renew our commitment to fight for the species left. The ceremony will be very relaxed but meaningful. We hope to create a space for people from different walks of life to share a short poem or song or thought about what the extinction of plants and animals means to them.”

Tooke acknowledges the solemn nature of the event but emphasizes its potential for nourishment, especially for those already carrying the sadness about the destruction of the natural world. She believes being around people who take the environmental crisis seriously can provide a sense of shared purpose.

“This event can be a reminder of the deep love we all share with the world. This can be a motivation to keep doing what we are doing and what we can do to protect and save not just our natural world but, in essence, the life support system for us as humans,” commented Tooke.

Photo: Pixabay