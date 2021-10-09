Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Extortion within WC taxi industry to be looked into

Western Cape transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says criminal acts of extortion within the taxi industry will be looked into.

The MEC held an urgent meeting with leaders of taxi associations in the province this week after highlighting that the mother bodies appear to be linked to the criminal activities. He reiterated that taxi leaders have a responsibility to ensure the safety of members and passengers.

The leaders are understood to have agreed, committing to further engagements with government and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions.

VOCfm


