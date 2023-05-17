‘Extra SAPS vehicles no help in fighting crime,’ says Chairman of Cape Flats Safety Forum

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

The additional 250 South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicles that were handed over to provincial police in Mitchells Plain earlier this month has been of no benefit to the gang-ridden community. This is according to Chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum Abie Isaacs.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Wednesday morning, Isaacs said that only “a couple” of vans were designated for Mitchells Plain.

“As much as we’re grateful for the addition of police vans but we need to be realistic about the difference that can be brought about by two or three more vans. The vehicles will be dispersed across the province. There’s been a spike in gang violence with little to no presence of officials,” explained Isaacs.

He further highlighted the effect rolling blackouts have on criminal activity on the Cape Flats.

“We have raised the issue with law agencies that the darkness creates a cover for criminality and just this morning we saw employees needing to travel to their place of work without a speck of light and it has become a major safety hazard,” said Isaacs.

For Isaacs it is less about resources but more about brainpower.

“It’s all good and well that we’ve received a fleet of vehicles, but we need the intelligence to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book, and crime interventions are adequately dealt with,” added Isaacs.

He encouraged all role-players in the community to do their best to snuff out crime.

“Our volunteers will continue to patrol in the area to play our part in reducing crime on the Cape Flats whether it comes in the form of patrolling, raising class-actions or raising the alarm so that agencies can start eradicating crime all together,” stated Isaacs.

VOC