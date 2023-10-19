Failure to submit your tax can lead to penalties

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With an imminent deadline, non-provisional taxpayers still have up until the 23rd of October 2023 to file their tax returns.

Aloysius Esterhuizen, Tax educator at SARS said while many were auto- assessed for the year 2023, others are encouraged to submit their returns before the deadline to avoid penalties.

“Firstly, a huge thank you to all taxpayers that filed already. Taxpayers who are due to file and haven’t filed yet, are encouraged to file their tax returns urgently as it can become overdue and subjected to penalties,” Esterhuizen stressed.

Esterhuizen further provided details as to why a taxpayer can face administration penalties.

“If you receive a Personal Income Tax Administrative Penalty notification, this will be issued due to the late or non-submission of one or more Income Tax Returns. To remedy this, please submit your outstanding returns as soon as possible. Failure to do so will result in a monthly recurring admin penalty being levied until you are compliant. You can submit your outstanding returns via eFiling, the SARS MobiApp, or by booking an appointment with a Branch Agent,” he added.

Esterhuizen said SARS is lenient and advises those who do not agree with the penalty to come forward as soon as possible.

“A Request for Remission (RFR) can be submitted when a taxpayer disputes any penalty levied due to non-compliance. A Request for a Remission form can be requested via eFiling for registered eFilers, or at a SARS branch. Remember to make an appointment,” he said.

Remember to File on time to avoid penalties and for any other information refer to the SARS website, www.sars.gov.za.