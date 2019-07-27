Families seek justice for two anti-apartheid activists

Share this article

















Thirty years since the deaths of two young Cape Town anti-apartheid activists, their families are still seeking justice.

The families want the National Prosecuting Authority to properly investigate the cases.

Coline Williams and Robbie Waterwitch are alleged to have accidentally detonated a bomb they were planning to plant at a magistrate’s court in 1989 but their families say the evidence doesn’t add up.

“The DCC has named two sources to the TRC who infiltrated their cell,” said Selina Williams, Coline Williams’ sister.

“We want those people to be investigated. We want those people to be questioned.

“There can be no justice without the truth.”

The NPA says it can’t respond to specific cases at this time, but it’s committed to giving attention to matters of the truth and reconciliation commission.

Source: eNCA

