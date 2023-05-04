Family demands answers for Katlego Bereng’s death in Thabo Bester saga

Share this article

Family members of Katlego Bereng, whose body was found in the prison cell of murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, say they will not rest until they get answers.

Bereng’s charred remains were found in cell 35 of Mangaung Correctional Centre. His body was used as a decoy in a staged suicide by Bester.

The deceased’s aunt, Poppie Bereng says they will only find closure when justice is served.

She says, “As the family of Katlego, it was difficult, we are freezing with shock although we really wanted to see these people. On this very day a year ago, it was when Katlego’s body was burned in a cell while he was not even a prisoner or an inmate. It was a devastating feeling to us, you ask yourself how can someone be so heartless. And all we want as a family as we are preparing for the funeral, we need closure. We need somebody to account and give us answers.”

The 32-year-old Bereng, who went missing in March last year, was a member of Bloemfontein Celtic’s supporters Club. His memorial service will be held at Mahube Tumelo Hall in Bloemfontein at 15:00.

Court case

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana and five other accused in the Thabo Bester case will be back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State next Thursday.

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped charges of murder against all the accused in the case.

In the latest indictment, the charges include arson, defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and fraud.

The six accused including Magudumana and others appeared in court yesterday. Magudumana is facing an additional charge of violating a dead body. The accused will remain in custody.

They all face charges of aiding and abetting a convict escape as well as defeating the ends of justice. Magudumana also faces a charge of murder and violating a dead body.

The case has been postponed to accommodate the two new accused. The defense has indicated to the court that the bail application will need a minimum of three days.

However, the State Prosecutor, Sello Matlhoko, told the court that the postponement of the case to the 11 and 12 May for formal bail application will not impact on the urgency of the matter.

Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi conceded that it will be reasonable and fair for the matter to be postponed to the set date and more dates will be determined by what transpires on Thursday and Friday next week…

Source: SABC News