A family of three have been killed in a fire in Tafelsig, Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services were alerted in the early hours of the morning that a Wendy house in Tunnel Street was on fire.

Fire stations from Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Ottery were dispatched to the area. Jermaine Carelse of the Fire and Rescue Service says firefighters found two informal dwellings ablaze.