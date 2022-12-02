Family meeting postponed as Ramaphosa consults over damning Phala Phala panel report

LOCAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-anticipated address to the nation on Thursday evening has been postponed because he’s consulting stakeholders.
“We are in an unprecedented and extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report and therefore whatever decision he makes, that decision has to be informed by the best interest of the country.
The postponement comes amid wide speculation that Ramaphosa was expected to resign amid damning findings made by the section 89 panel of experts that he may have committed a serious violation of the law and serious misconduct in terms of the constitution.
“The president appreciates the urgency and enormity of this issue and what it means for the country and the stability of government and as a result, he is still processing the report and is also engaging role players and stakeholders across the governing party, alliance and is engaging a broad range of stakeholders,” said Magwenya.
He said Ramaphosa still needs to indicate to the country what action he intends taking.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” said Ramaphosa.
Meanwhile, a special NEC (national executive committee) meeting is expected to be held on Friday at 2pm at Nasrec.
