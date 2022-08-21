Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Family of Gr 9 pupil who committed suicide plans legal action against school

The family of a Grade 9 learner who died from suicide after being teased by a teacher are planning to take legal action against PJ Simelane Secondary School.

They told Eyewitness News that the school is protecting the teacher in question.

This comes after 15-year-old Tiro Moalusi took his own life on Tuesday after a teacher mocked him over his sexuality in front of the whole class.

The Gauteng Education Department has since launched an investigation into the allegations against the educator.

The Moalusi family has several questions about what they allege led to their son’s death however no one is giving them clear answers.

The pupil who wanted to become a medical doctor related to his aunt with tears in his eyes how he became the lesson on Tuesday afternoon.

The family said the Moalusi boy claimed the female teacher instructed him to present his speech, referring to him as “sis bhuti” or sister brother.

The Moalusi boy addressed the issue with his other teachers however they ignored his complaint which further broke his heart.

Now the family said the teacher acted negligently and must be held accountable

“The unfortunate part is that after everything that’s happened we have lost a child and nothing will ever bring back the child. He was very bubbly, very loving, and outspoken and I believe what the incident did to him really broke him” said Palesa Phutagang speaking on behalf of the family

Tiro Moalusi will be laid to rest on Thursday at his Tshepisong home.


