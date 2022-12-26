Family of three die in Khayelitsha blaze

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

A family of three, including a minor, has died in an early morning blaze in an informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

According to the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, officials were alerted at about 05:10 that a structure was on fire opposite the Chuma Primary School in the area.

Khayelitsha’s fire crew attended to the scene first and confirmed a single structure engulfed in flames and possible missing persons. Thus, ensuing a search of the property which led to the discovery of the bodies of the father, mother and young boy who sustained fatal burn wounds. Shortly before 06h00 the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and the scene has been handed over to SAPS for further investigation.

VOC