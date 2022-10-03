Family of woman kidnapped in Blackheath warns that social media speculation could jeopardize case

Share this article

LOCAL

Cape Town officials have slammed an international security company for publishing a ‘travel alert’ warning users to ‘avoid lower income areas of Cape Town’.

The post comes amid investigations into the kidnapping of Ukrainian woman, Anichka Penev, who was snatched from a luxury Audi R8, in Blackheath last Thursday.

Reports indicate the 35-year old is the wife of a business owner, and that a R5 million ransom demand has been made for her safe return.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy called the travel warning by Crisis24, “misleading” adding that it would negatively affect potential travelers. The company has branches in 11 cities around the world.

The womans’ family also appealed to the public to refrain from speculating on social media as it risks jeopardizing the case.