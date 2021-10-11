Fans return for Bafana clash

Share this article

















The South African Football Association (SAFA) would like to thank the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture as well as the Minister of Health for their support of the ground-breaking initiative of the Return of Fans to the stadium.

The two ministries need to be commended for their efforts as Tuesday, 12 October will mark the first time fans will return to the stadium after two years away from their favourite pastime due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number of 2000 spectators will be allowed to attend the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 at FNB Stadium. The match kicks off at 18h00.

This initiative is part of SAFA using football as a tonic and to expedite mass vaccinations that will enable society to return to normalcy. Tuesday’s process will be fully administered by SAFA, the Stadium Management and the two Government Ministries.

SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan said he would like to thank both the Minister of Sport, Honorable Nathi Mthethwa and his Health counterpart, Dr Joe Phaahla for the sterling efforts they provided to make this venture a reality.

“Fans have been hungry to return to the stadium and the small business and informal sector will receive a massive boost as a result of this initiative.”

“These news will be received with delight by those who sell food, flags and taxi drivers who take fans to the stadiums. It is part of the economy that had suffered a lot as a result of fans not being allowed to attend matches. I am happy, this is the beginning of the Restoration of the football economy,’’ said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan.

He said the 2000 spectators was a pilot project and once the initiative is a success, will ramp up the numbers going forward.

The following criteria will be used to accept a limited number of 2000 spectators at the stadium on Tuesday, 12 October 2021.

Applications must be done online by clicking on the link below to complete the application form https://www.ticketmaster.co.za/feature/FIFAAfricanZoneQualifier/

Only vaccinated people are allowed to apply. A one time password will be supplied to purchase ticket upon confirmation of vaccinations code. The website will go live this afternoon for fans to apply to attend Tuesday’s match.

