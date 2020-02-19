Farewell, Kruiedokter

Share this article

















It is with sadness that VOC has learnt of the passing of Cedric McNeil popularly known as ‘Die Kruiedokter’ from Worcester. Cedric, 69, died yesterday after suffering a stroke recently. Cedric was a herbal medicine enthusiast and had been selling herbs for years at his stall at the 7th Day Adventist Church grounds in Belgravia for more than 18 years. His herbs treated a range of illnesses. Cedric was a popular expert guest on VOC for many years and his Sunday morning show with Raji Devajee had a huge following.

“When I called his wife, she was depressed and said that he suffered from the stroke for a couple of days and he did not want to take medication from the hospital. He was a herbs specialist and believed in taking natural remedies when he was sick,” said Devajee.

Community members have flooded his Facebook page with tributes, many saying his death is a huge loss. He is described as being a humble and selfless person who stood for truth and justice.

“He was a very religious man, always loved his Bible and was someone who lived his life in service to the community. There were often people would visit his stall and not have money and he would give them herbs for free. That was his nature,” said Devajee.

McNeil was a former schoolteacher, social worker and a pillar of strength in his community. People had a great amount of respect for him and would seek his advice on many ailments such as asthma, cancer, depression and hair loss.

“When you did not have money, he would give your herbs for free. It was not about the money but about helping the community. He was there to help you to see that you live a better life,” said Devajee.

VOC sends its sincere condolences to his wife Betty and the McNeil family. He will be sorely missed.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments