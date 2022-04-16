Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Fatal crash along N1, WC, claims 11 lives leaves 13 injured

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL
Motorists are reminded to ensure their cars are roadworthy and be cautious on the roads this weekend. This as officials investigate the cause of a tragic on the N1 near Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape on Good Friday.
Eleven lives were lost and 13 people were injured, when a bus and a minibus taxi collided. Western Cape Traffic spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, says their preliminary investigations suggest that the taxi was travelling to the Eastern Cape and experienced a tyre burst en route. He says the bus, which was en route to Cape Town, then crashed into the taxi.
VOC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.