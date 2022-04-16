Fatal crash along N1, WC, claims 11 lives leaves 13 injured

LOCAL
Motorists are reminded to ensure their cars are roadworthy and be cautious on the roads this weekend. This as officials investigate the cause of a tragic on the N1 near Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape on Good Friday.
Eleven lives were lost and 13 people were injured, when a bus and a minibus taxi collided. Western Cape Traffic spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, says their preliminary investigations suggest that the taxi was travelling to the Eastern Cape and experienced a tyre burst en route. He says the bus, which was en route to Cape Town, then crashed into the taxi.
VOC