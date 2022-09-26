Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Fatal shark attack in Plettenberg Bay

A 39-year-old woman from Cape Town has been killed in a shark attack at Central Beach in Plettenberg Bay in the Southern Cape.

According to NSRI spokesperson, Chris Lambinon, “NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police services were activated at 07h53 following reports of a shark incident at Central Beach.”

“The sea rescue craft Eric Stratford was launched. On arrival on the scene, the body of a believed to be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach.”

Usual shark activity has been reported in the area. Lambinon, says the Bitou Municipality has closed all beaches following the incident.

“Police have taken the body into their care together with government health forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket,” Lambinon adds.

NSRI has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: SABC News


