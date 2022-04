Share this article

Police are searching for suspects behind two separate shooting incidents in Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel.

According to officials, police report a 31-year-old man was shot and killed while riding on his bicycle just before 10pm on Friday.

Occupants in a white light delivery vehicle allegedly opened fire.

Meanwhile, a shooting in in Bonteheuwel claimed the life of one man and left two others injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crime stop on 08600 10111

