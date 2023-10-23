Father accused of raping one-month-old baby

Share this article

North West police are investigating a case of rape of a one-month-old baby after neighbours were alerted by the child’s mother screaming that something was wrong.

The biological father of the baby is due to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court on Monday after his arrest on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said the 31-year-old man lived in Krokedile Drift West, Brits.

“According to reports, the infant’s mother, aged 27, was preparing food outside the shack while the father was sleeping inside with the baby next to him.

“The mother heard the baby crying and noticed when she entered that something was wrong as the father and baby were undressed.

“The mother screamed for help and a neighbour responded and called the police.”

The baby was taken to a Brits hospital for medical examination.

Source: TimesLIVE