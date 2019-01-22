Father mourns after his twin boys die in Cape Town fire

The father of twin boys who died in a fire in their Kleinvlei home in Eerste River on Friday has taken to social media to express his grief.

Earl Eksteen’s four-year-old boys, E-Jay and Em-Jay, and their three-year-old cousin were in an upstairs room of their home when the bed caught on fire.

They were all rushed to the hospital, having sustained burn wounds.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said the children had been playing with a cigarette lighter when the bedroom started burning.

“All of them sustained burn wounds and were taken to hospital. Two of the children unfortunately died of their injuries in hospital,” said Layne.

Eksteen posted a picture of his sons on Facebook with the caption: “Missing you badly boys… GONE TOO SOON”.

In another post, Eksteen posted a video with the message: “Can’t stop crying… I need you guys… dadda love you boys”.

Condolences poured in from friends, family members and the community.

IOL reported that the boys were being looked after by a relative at the time of the fire.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed to News24 that a death inquest case has been opened.

(Source: News24)

