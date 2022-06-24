Fatima Payman- Australia’s first hijab-wearing Muslim senator

“It would be nice to maybe bond over the fact that I can teach her how to wear my style of a hijab.”

“Unfortunately, I can’t take the credit because Pauline [Hanson] stole my thunder,” she jokes.

The Afghanistan-born senator-elect corrects the record: the honour actually goes to Pauline Hanson, who wore a burqa in parliament in 2017, a political stunt that was part of a call to ban the garment.

Labor’s newest MP Fatima Payman laughs at the suggestion that she will be the first woman in Muslim headwear in the Senate.

At 27, Payman will also be the youngest serving senator and the third youngest in Senate history.

At number three on the ticket, her election was unexpected but is the cherry on top for Labor after its significant victory in the west that saw it take four seats off the Liberals.

It is the first time the WA branch has held five Senate spots since the 1990 election and has made life easier for the party to pursue its progressive legislative agenda, now having only to negotiate with the Greens and newly elected ACT senator David Pocock.

Politics is in Payman’s genes: her grandfather was a member of the Afghanistan parliament before the first Taliban insurgency.