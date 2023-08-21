Faulty drainage system causes havoc in Samora Machel

Share this article

By Dideka Njemla

The informal settlement of Galaweni Street in Samora Machel are experiencing floods due to their faulty drainage systems. Resident of Galaweni Street, Mzikayise Ndzuzo states the water has damaged and entered peoples’ homes. The faulty drainage system has caused a concern for members as the floods have now become hazardous. Ndzuzo reported that the area has been in that state for over 10 days now.

“We have a reference number and we have reported this matter. It is quite concerning as this is not only an issue in our street but the whole of Samora Machel. Our community needs assistance regarding this issue,” he shared.

However, The City of Cape Town (COCT) said the issue is being attended to.