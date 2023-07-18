‘Feared hitman’ dies in shoot-out with Cape Town police

Share this article

An alleged “feared hitman” linked to a dozen killings in the space of a year has been killed in a late-night shoot-out with police at Lwandle in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old suspect had been a wanted fugitive, linked to at least 10 cases which claimed the lives of 12 people at Lwandle between February 2022 and March.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the suspect was traced by detectives on Sunday night and “discharged his firearm in the direction of the police members in an effort to evade arrest.

“The members retaliated and returned fire, at which point the suspect was fatally wounded … The members found and confiscated a firearm and ammunition which were found in possession of the deceased.”

Two of his alleged accomplices, aged 32 and 36, were also arrested. Cases linked to the trio include a triple murder, a double murder, four murders, two attempted murders — one of them against a police member — a guest house robbery and possession of stolen items from one of the murdered victims.

The two suspects will appear in court soon.

Source: TimesLIVE