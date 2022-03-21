Fed up Bo-Kaap residents protest against scourge of drugs and criminality in the community

Against the backdrop of Human Rights Day, irate residents in Bo-Kaap took to the streets today in protest of drugs and criminality hounding the community.
Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Neighborhood Watch, Ebrahim Christians says residents have a right to safety and security, but it is being stripped from them by brazen drug-merchants who are lining their pockets by sacrificing the lives of the youth.
“The reason we are experiencing a hike in crime is due to drug-peddling in the community. Merchants in the area are targeting youth and using them as runners. However, it is unfortunate that 95% of the perpetrators are from the area,” explained Christians.
According to Christians the best way to deter criminals is to make them aware that they are being monitored.
“Our community needs to stand together, and we need to ensure that we are visible at all hours and in this way, perpetrators are conscious that we are watching and that will dissuade them from committing offences against their own family, neighbors and friends,” added Christians.
Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, Osman Shaboodien says the scourge is worrisome and needs to be ‘nipped in the bud’.
“Even though the problems plaguing our community is not novel, the longer we wait to address the issue, the bigger it will become. Our youth need to be protected at all costs,” stated Shaboodien.
Bo-Kaap resident for over 20 years, Nazly Mowlana says as a Muslim she cannot sit back and accept the wrongs that are being persecuted by thugs.
“On a daily basis we see criminals dealing in drugs and it’s high time we take a stand. As Muslims we are compelled by our religion to act when we see wrong and not be complacent. I am not only concerned for my own children but the children of our community,” explained Mowlana.
VOC