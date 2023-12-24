Feeding scheme aims to treat community to Christmas lunch

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Each day thousands in South Africa face hunger, prompting compassionate individuals to establish feeding schemes aimed at alleviating food scarcity in their communities. As the festive season unfolds the spirit of giving drives these initiatives forward.

One such effort is ‘Project Feeding Our Village’ in Eerste River, who aims to host a special Christmas lunch for the needy on Christmas Day and is seeking assistance from the public to make this endeavour possible.

Speaking on the VOC Sunday live show, Founder of Project feeding our village, Jamiela Davids said they are doing a special Christmas lunch for people who do not have a meal on Christmas day.

She noted: “While I may not celebrate Christmas, many in our area do, and unfortunately, they lack the means for a proper meal,” Davids expressed, highlighting the pressing need within their community.

“There will also be party packets for the kids,” Davids added.

The feeding scheme, established in 2019 during the Covid-19 pandemic, began with a single pot of food distributed among neighbours, she said.

She explained: “I made one pot of food to distribute to the community and the entire street gathered and then I saw there was really a need for a feeding scheme.” “It started off with just around 200 people coming now there’s about 500 sometimes even 600 people coming here for a meal.” “Many people line up early in the morning for some bread or porridge.”

Operating solely on donations, Davids revealed the ongoing struggle to maintain the scheme due to limited resources. “While some generous individuals contribute regularly, it’s not sufficient. We need more support,” she urged.

“I usually go on my phone and post on social media asking for assistance.” “At the end of the day it’s all for a good cause it isn’t for me.” “I always tell people to come out here and see the situation, the need is very big.”

Appealing to the public for assistance, Davids said they are still needing some supplies to feed even more people and make tomorrows lunch possible.

“I’m still short of 150 pieces of chicken and 2 big tins of Mayonnaise.”

Meanwhile, Davids said her hope is to one day build a Salaah Ghaana (prayer facilities) at her house.

“Our local Masjid is very far and its risky, people often don’t want to walk to the Mosque at night when its dark because it can be dangerous.”

Davids welcomed any form of assistance, whether through donations or volunteering time.

“Every day here’s a lot of children at my home, there’s a meal for them after school and we even help them with homework.” “It doesn’t mean you must give money or supplies, if you can donate your time to come and assist that would be useful as well.”

To assist, call Jamiela Davids on 0744 290 336

Photo: Pexels