Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile to appear in court over violence incitement charges

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial conference in connection with charges that include incitement to violence during the widespread unrest in July last year.

Khanyile is also being charged with contravening COVID-19 regulations that prohibited public gatherings at the time.

Khanyile allegedly addressed a group of people in Durban.

The state alleges that he told people the country must burn and that roads must be barricaded.

Khanyile was calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma, who was serving a 15-month prison term for contempt of the Constitutional Court at the time. Khanyile is currently out on R5 000 bail.

Meanwhile, the expert panel looking into the July unrest says Cabinet must be held accountable for the violence which claimed over 300 lives.

The panel, appointed in August last year, also found that the country’s intelligence services failed to intercept and prevent the planned and orchestrated riots.

President Ramaphosa will in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday outline actions that the government will take in response to the findings and recommendations of the report.

Source: SABC News


