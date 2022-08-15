Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile trial continues

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

The trial of Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile on charges relating to the unrest in July last year, is due to start in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

Khanyile is one of 19 alleged instigators of violence during the unrest, who were arrested last year. He is facing charges of incitement to violence and contravening COVID-19 regulations that prohibited meetings at the time.

During Khanyile’s bail application the state said there is video footage of him allegedly addressing people in different places. Khanyile is out on R5000 bail on condition that he may not post on his Twitter account.

Since the end of last week, the Hawks have arrested 25 other alleged instigators who allegedly worked as a team to incite violence. They are being tried separately.

Video: Bonginkosi Khanyile | Fees Must Fall activist

Source: SABC

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.