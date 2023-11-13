Female e-hailing drivers call for increased safety measures

Share this article

South African women working in e-hailing services have called for increased safety measures. Challenges that women in the e-hailing industry face, include concerns about safety and security.

Incidents of violence towards female drivers, pose a significant threat and cause fear among women participating in the e-hailing business.

The women in this sector also want the Department of Transport to recognise them as a minority in the industry.

The emergence of e-hailing services in South Africa has undeniably created numerous job and business opportunities. However, that also came at a cost. Especially for women drivers.

Vhatuka Mbelengwa the e-hailing services spokesperson says, “Many female drivers are harassed and assaulted on a regular basis.”

Although the e-hailing companies have taken steps to enhance safety measures, women drivers have also called for the department of transport to assist them.

Despite the many challenges that the women face in their line of duty they’re adamant that this is the job that they want to do. They say with the unemployment numbers skyrocketing in the country this is one way in which they can ensure that their families are provided for.

Source: SABC News