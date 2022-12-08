Festive period closure of City’s Ombudsman satellite offices

Share this article

From 13 December 2022 until 17 January 2023, the satellite offices of the City’s Office of the Ombudsman will be closed. Throughout this time, the office will continue to provide support for all last-resort municipal-related issues via phone, SMS, online options, and walk-in enquiries.

Beginning on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Office of the City Ombudsman will be closed. It will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the following locations:

Omniforum Building, Kuils River

Durbanville Walk-in Centre, Oxford Street, Durbanville

Stocks and Stocks Building, Khayelitsha

Liberty Promenade Mall, Mitchells Plain

Nevertheless, the office will continue to support city employees and members of the public for all last-resort municipal-related grievances at this time by telephone, SMS, online option, and walk-in inquiries as follows:

SMS: 44781 (Standard Rates Apply)

44781 (Standard Rates Apply) Tel: 021 400 5487/1944

021 400 5487/1944 Fax: 021 4005952

021 4005952 Email: ombudsdirect@capetown.gov.za

ombudsdirect@capetown.gov.za Website: http://www.capetown.gov.za/ombudscomplaints

Walk-in queries:

Third Floor, Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town

08:00 – 15:30, Monday to Friday (excluding weekends and public holidays)

(Wheelchair access via the security access, Tower Block lift, Second floor)

Nature of complaints

The City Ombud may be requested to conduct an investigation if a member of the public contacts a City department with a question or complaint regarding the provision of services and receives a poor or no answer. It is required that one must first approach the relevant City department and provide proof of the exchange before approaching the Ombudsman.

Always give a thorough description of the complaint, including the official(s) involved, what happened, and any significant dates and times. Please always add any important supporting information or proof. In order to decide whether it can help or whether to refer the complainant to the proper department or institution, the Ombudsman’s Office will evaluate the complaint.

The workplace abides by the Ombudsman By-law (2015). It operates with objectivity, integrity, and independence. Interfering with the operations, authority, or duties of this office is prohibited by both the law and the South African Constitution.

Depending on the type of complaint, the public has access to a variety of City complaint channels.

The following complaints are not looked into by the Ombudsman because there are other complaint channels for them:

Any legislative or executive decisions by the Council, any of its portfolio committees or subcouncils;

Any situation involving accusations of corporate crime, fraud, or corruption as defined by the City’s Fraud Prevention Policy;

Any matter or dispute which must be dealt with or settled within the field of labour law;

Any allegation relating to financial irregularities;

Any cases where the complainant has not reported the matter to the line department as a first port of call;

Any alleged irregular conduct of a councillor;

Any complaint which is vexatious or frivolous;

Any tender-related matter; and

Administrative appeals.

Source: City of Cape Town

Photo: Getty Images