Festive season neglect: Elderly caregivers and Vulnerable groups left struggling

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

As the festive season brings cheer to many, a darker reality persists for numerous individuals in need on the Cape Flats.

When the holiday season rolls around, amidst celebrations, several caregivers allow themselves to be fully consumed by the holiday season, forgetting their crucial responsibilities towards their own families and dependents.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show, Director at Ihata Shelter Nuraan Osman emphasized the cyclical nature of elderly neglect, particularly during this time of the year.

“At this moment, it’s chaotic on the Cape Flats,” Osman expressed.

Osman shed light on the concerning influx of calls, ranging from women seeking assistance to reports of elder neglect by their own families.

“We’re receiving distress calls from neglected elderly individuals, and soon we’ll also be inundated with requests for essentials like school shoes for children.”

Despite the presence of volunteers, a significant number of elder individuals in their care are left longing for the company of their own families, she added.

“It’s disheartening; only about 35% of our elderly had family visits this Christmas,” Osman stressed. “Many volunteers spend time here, but these individuals yearn for their families.” “It’s so sad, they won’t even make the time during the Christmas season.”

Furthermore, she stressed that neglect is deeply troubling amongst children as well, and highlighted heartbreaking scenarios where young children seek refuge at the shelter, having not seen their parents for days due to their absence.

“The neglect is shocking and appalling,” Osman added.

Meanwhile, she also pointed out the financial strain faced by shelters like Ihata due to insufficient funding and monthly bills.

“Our bills are though the roof, we run our homes on government subsidies and the funding we receive is not nearly enough to sustain all our shelters.” “We urgently need the community’s financial support to sustain our shelters and provide the necessary resources.”

Osman noted that while times might be tough for many, any form of donation or support would be immensely appreciated to ensure the well-being of those left vulnerable and neglected during this festive season.

“If anyone could help out, we would really appreciate it.”

To volunteer or donate, contact the Ihata Shelter on 021 638 5578

VOC News

Photo: Pexels