FF Plus case against BLF in court Monday

The Electoral Court sitting in the High Court in Johannesburg will on Monday morning hear arguments from the Freedom Front Plus that the Black First Land First(BLF) party be deregistered because it discriminates on racial grounds.

The BLF only allows black people to be party members.

The FF Plus earlier lost an appeal against the IEC’s decision to register the BLF.

The FF Plus says the IEC’s decision contravenes the IEC Act as well as the Constitution.

However, the BLF says it will vigorously fight against attempts to have it deregistered as a political party.

(Source: SABC News)

