FF Plus lodges complaint against Malema with HRC

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission (HRC) against Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for singing “Kill the Boer” in Senekal.

The bail application of two men accused in the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner, attracted protests in the area.

Police had to intervene after the EFF scuffled with farmers outside the courtroom.

In 2003, the HRC declared the song, which calls for the murder of white farmers, hate speech.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for justice for the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner.

The DA joined a protest outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court where two men are applying for bail following their arrest in that case.

The NPA told the SABC that one of the suspects was found with blood on his clothes.

But the suspect, Sekwetje Mahlamba, told the court that he was at a traditional ceremony at the time of the murder.

DA shadow minister of agriculture, Annette Steyn says the party wants justice to prevail.

“As the DA we have been saying that farmers are being murdered in South Africa. There is a problem with rural safety and security; we also know that stock theft has been part of the problem. We do not only go to cases when they are controversial.”

Source: SABC News