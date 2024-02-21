Finance minister set to answer the question of social grants in 2024 budget speech

Share this article

By Danyaal Matthews

The Republic of South Africa waits in anticipation as the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, is expected to deliver the Budget Speech later today.

Much anticipation has revolved around the myriad of problems that underpin the quagmire that is the South African economy, as the Finance Minister has to navigate supporting social grants while limiting financial exposure to ensure the fiscal debt does not increase significantly.

Social grants will take centre stage, as many civil organisations call for the government to increase grants to tie with inflation, while opening avenues to assist more of South Africa’s economically marginalised. The concern largely delves into the decision that the government may be forced to make on social grants, as while the chance of grants being scrapped is unlikely, the chance of them increasing is just as unlikely given the already tremendous fiscal debt.

For Thandi Henkeman, the Western Cape Regional Officer at Black Sash, the government must evaluate the state of social grants given the present economic circumstances and improve the system to be more efficient for the economically desperate.

“What we’re expecting is to see an increase in all social grants aligned with the inflation rate. We also want to see an increase and a permanent SRD grant for those unemployed between the ages of 18 and 59, and essentially a well administered, transparent, efficient, and effective payment system managed by SASSA,” said Henkeman.

When questioned on how the government could sustain such an increase when Treasury already has to handle the mounting debt from social grants and other public expenditures, Henkeman answers that the government has a responsibility to find a solution, and once assistance is given to the financially desperate possibility:

“We have a constitutional obligation to see that people’s basic needs are provided. Based on that constitutional obligation, it is for Government to come up with the need to ensure that people are not dying of starvation, and once we target that we will see a decrease in people being subjected to household poverty and an increase in their economic activity.”

