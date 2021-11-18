Fire at Christian Barnard Hospital sees minimal damage

Investigations are underway into yesterday’s fire at the Christian Barnard Hospital in the city centre of Cape Town.
Some patients had to be evacuated. Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermain Carelse, says firefighters received an emergency call and found a fire on the 17th floor of the building:
“Crews from Roeland Street and Milnerton were quickly on the scene and on arrival they found that most of the patients had been evacuated from their rooms to the lobby area, firefighters found a small fire at the interrupted power supply room of the 17th floor and managed to extinguished the fire. The area was ventilated and subsequently declared safe.”
Source: SABC