Fire at Majuba power station extinguished

Share this article

















A fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station has been extinguished.

There were no injuries reported.

READ: Police investigating suspected sabotage at Eskom

The power utility said in a statement that coal delivery to the power station has been impacted.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Eskom says the facility has to cool down before a forensic investigation can begin.

Coal conveyor and silo at the Majuba power station of South Africa’s national utility @Eskom_SA on fire. Someone tell me how this is possible. Sabotage? Latest: fire now extinguished pic.twitter.com/6GyA6FZ8HW — Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) December 18, 2019

(SOURCE: eNCA)

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments