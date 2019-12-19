Voice of the Cape

Fire at Majuba power station extinguished

A fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station has been extinguished.

There were no injuries reported.

Police investigating suspected sabotage at Eskom

The power utility said in a statement that coal delivery to the power station has been impacted.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Eskom says the facility has to cool down before a forensic investigation can begin.

(SOURCE: eNCA)

