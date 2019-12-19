Fire at Majuba power station extinguished

A fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station has been extinguished.
There were no injuries reported.
The power utility said in a statement that coal delivery to the power station has been impacted.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Eskom says the facility has to cool down before a forensic investigation can begin.
Coal conveyor and silo at the Majuba power station of South Africa’s national utility @Eskom_SA on fire. Someone tell me how this is possible. Sabotage? Latest: fire now extinguished pic.twitter.com/6GyA6FZ8HW
— Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) December 18, 2019
Fire at Majuba power station has been extinguished.@News24 @IOL @ewnupdates @Lowvelder @_mpnews @TimesLIVE @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/uridLJk6Rs
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 18, 2019
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments