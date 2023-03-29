Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Fire authorities carry out controlled biodiversity burn on Table Mountain

Local, News
Fire authorities in Cape Town, with the assistance of contracted fire fighters, are carrying out a controlled biodiversity burn on the slopes of Table Mountain below Tafelberg Road today.

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire management has alerted Capetonians of the necessity of this as a precautionary measure to lesson future veld fires on the mountain.

A spokesperson for TMNP, Lauren Howard-Clayton, has asked visitors to the aerial cableway to bear with them as the operation might delay visitors.

“Although we appreciate such burning as a source of concern to many Cape Town residents, it must be stated that the removal of dry flammable material by means of a prescribed burn, will reduce the likelihood of future uncontrolled veldfires. We would like to ask visitors to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway to be patient with us during this time.”

Source: SABC News


