Fire breaks out at a home in Hanover Park following load shedding

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a harrowing incident earlier today, a blaze engulfed an informal dwelling in Hanover Park shortly after electricity was restored following a period of load shedding.

Hanover Park resident Riedwaan Toyer, 50, told VOC News that the residents had load shedding from 6 am until 8 am when the fire started.

Fortunately, quick action and the presence of the Fire and Rescue Services came on board, therefore preventing any injuries.

“We got my asthmatic son out of the house in time before anything could happen,” Toyer expressed in relief.

According to Toyer, despite the damage to the structure, the primary concern was the safety of the occupants, and in that regard, they emerged unharmed.

While the fire department is actively investigating the cause of the fire, Toyer is anxiously awaiting the official report. Reflecting on the aftermath, Toyer confirmed he had not yet received the report.

Furthermore, the affected family, facing partial damage to their dwelling, has reached out for assistance.

“We have asked for help from people, and as of now, we are yet to receive any,” appealed Toyer.

The community is urged to assist the family in any way possible and may do so by contacting Riedwaan Toyer on 071 283 5730.

VOC has reached out to the City’s Fire and Rescue Department for comment, but there has been no response at the time of reporting.

*This is still a developing story *

VOC News

Photo: Supplied