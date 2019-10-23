Fire breaks out in Bo-Kaap

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services showed just how quickly their response time is when they responded to a fire above the Bo-Kaap this afternoon.

The fire was spotted just as the work day began winding down on Tuesday, October 22 around 4pm.

According to City of Cape Town spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, the cause of the fire is currently unknown. No damage has yet been reported as a result of a blaze. The fire has already been brought under control.

A local managed to capture a video of the fire beginning and report it before the flames got out of hand.

WATCH HERE

Picture: Supplied/Ishani Chetty

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

