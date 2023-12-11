Fire breaks out on slopes of Table Mountain

Share this article

A vegetation fire has broken out on the slopes of Table Mountain. Cape Town fire spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they have dispatched 12 firefighting vehicles and over 40 firefighters to the scene.

Carelse says two helicopters are water bombing inaccessible areas along the lower slopes of Tafelberg Road and Deer Park Drive.

“The Incident Management Team has been activated to assist in managing the incident. Two choppers are water bombing inaccessible areas, with a third chopper also on its way. At this stage no property is in danger, however, we are urging residents to be alert to the situation.”

Source: SABC News